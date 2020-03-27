With record daily deaths, Italy's toll crosses 9,000

By Giada Zampano

ROME (AA) – Italy on Friday reported 919 new deaths from coronavirus, a new record high that brings the total number of fatalities to 9,134, the highest in the world.

The latest figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department show that the total number of cases in the country also continues to grow, even though a bit slower than Thursday.

A total of 66,414 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country. Of them, 10,950 recovered.

The epicenter the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, which accounts alone for 5,402 victims.

Observers have expressed disconcert over the rising curve of the infections, which has yet to demonstrate firm signs of a turnaround.

Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy’s Higher Institute of Health, said on Friday that Italy has not reached the peak of contagions yet, but added that since March 19-20 the curve has shown a slowdown.

Brusaferro also warned against making too much of daily data.

“The daily data can be influenced by specific factors, for example the number of swabs executed, while we should look at the curves, and those are showing a slowdown,” he told reporters.