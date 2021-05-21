Wizards beat Pacers, book place for NBA Playoffs

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Washington Wizards became the last Eastern Conference team to qualify for the 2021 NBA Playoffs over a 142-115 win against the Indiana Pacers.

The victorious team in the East's play-in, the Wizards, have clinched the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

So the Wizards paired with the East leaders Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points, Russell Westbrook tallied 18 points and 15 assists and Rui Hachimura had 18 points to bring the big-margin win for the Wizards.

In Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon racked up 24 points.

Another Pacers member, Domantas Sabonis, posted a "triple-double" with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Currently, there is only one ticket left for the Western Conference's eighth seed.

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The winning team will play in the NBA Playoffs, taking on the West leaders Utah Jazz in the first round.