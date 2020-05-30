World Health Organization sends 31 tons of aid to Yemen

By Yassine Aydi, Mehmet Nuri Ucar and Hacer Baser

ADEN, Yemen (AA) – At least 31 tons of medical supplies and medicine sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in Yemen, that country’s official news agency said late Friday.

The health ministry announced it received 16 tons of medicine and medical supplies from the WHO, according to the SABA news agency.

Meanwhile, the Houthi group said 15 tons of medicine and medical supplies from the WHO was received in Sanaa.

Yemen's committee to combat the coronavirus said the death toll there stands at 65 with 283 cases.

Deputy Secretary of Yemeni Health Ministry Abdurrakib el-Haydari said 20 doctors died from the virus since April 10.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.