World leaders send birthday greetings to Turkish leader

By Guc Gonel, Berk Ozkan and Meiramgul Kussainova

ISTANBUL/NURSULTAN, Kazakhstan (AA) – World leaders on Friday extended birthday greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a statement, Turkey's Communication Directorate said Kazakhstan's founding President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and head of Bosnia’s Party of Democratic Action Bakir Izetbegovic phoned Erdogan on his birthday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter to extend greetings to the Turkish leader.

“Congratulations to the close friend and ally President @RTErdogan on his birthday! I appreciate support for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zelensky said.

“I warmly recall my visit to #Turkey in 2020 and look forward to the IX High-Level Strategic Council to deepen our relations,” he added.

In a message, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: “Your [Erdogan’s] effective leadership and prudent policy have been contributing to Turkey’s sustainable development, huge achievements in improving the well-being of citizens and a greater role in the region and international arena.”

Applauding the Turkish president’s contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries in a spirit of brotherhood and strategic partnership, Tokayev said he is ready to strengthen bilateral relations and maintain the dialogue at the highest level.

Erdogan was born on Feb. 26, 1954 in Istanbul.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar