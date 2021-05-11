World reacts to Israel as tensions mount in Jerusalem

By Anadolu Agency staff

ISTANBUL (AA) – People around the world took to the streets Monday to protest against Israel’s attacks on Palestinians, which left at least 20 dead and more than 300 injured.

In the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, people rallied against Israel’s offensive and to show their support for the Palestinian people.

They carried signs saying "Jerusalem belongs to Islam" and "Murderer Israel get out of Palestine.”

In northern Syria, people protested against the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem by Israeli forces.

Dozens gathered the Jarabulus, Afrin and al-Bab regions chanting slogans including "We do not accept the Israeli state” and "Palestine is under occupation; the revolution is honor.”

Attending the demonstrations, Syrian activist Ala Cadir said: “ As Syrians, we know well the persecution Palestinian people experience. We condemn the Israeli attacks.”

Israel's attacks on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem were also protested in Turkey and Lebanon.

On Monday evening, 20 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed when Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 305 people were also injured when Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week, when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.​​​​​​​

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.