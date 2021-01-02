World's oldest living person celebrates 118th birthday

By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO (AA) – Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person, turned 118 on Saturday, according to local media.

Tanaka, born on Jan. 2, 1903, celebrated her 118th birthday at a care facility in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, where she lives, NHK News reported.

She celebrated her birthday, clapping her hands, and said she plans to stay healthy until the age of 120, the report noted.

Tanaka is in good health, eats three times a day, and does exercise, while she has "almost no chance" to meet her relatives due to measures against COVID-19, it added.