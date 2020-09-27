World's silent on Armenian attacks, laments envoy

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – The Azerbaijani ambassador to Ankara lamented on Sunday the international community's silence on Armenia's border violations.

Armenia continues its attacks because there is no world reaction to its aggression, Khazar Ibrahim told CNN Turk news channel.

Border clashes broke out earlier in the day when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, causing casualties.

Ibrahim termed the cease-fire violation an "act of terrorism," saying Armenia seeks provocation.

He added that recently a large number of weapons were sent to Yerevan, the Armenian capital.

The envoy expressed his thanks to the Turkish government and the people for their support.

Ankara has strongly condemned the attack, and reiterated its support to Baku in every way possible.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when Armenian military occupied the Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh region, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

In July, Armenian cease-fire violations martyred 12 Azerbaijani troops and wounded four others.

Multiple UN resolutions demand the withdrawal of the occupational forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group — co-chaired by France, Russia and the US — was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail.