Yemen: At least 1 child killed in Houthi shelling

By Ammar El Khalfi and Muhammed Semiz

TAIZ, Yemen (AA) – At least one child was killed in a Houthi artillery shelling in southern Yemen late Friday, the military said.

Two children and a woman were injured in the attack at a residential area in Taiz province, military spokesman Col. Abdul-Basit al-Bahr told Anadolu Agency.

The shelling caused material damage in the area, he added.

The Houthi group is yet to comment on the military's accusation.

In a separate Houthi artillery shelling on late Wednesday, at least six Yemenis were killed and seven others injured in the country's south.

The shelling targeted a residential area in At-Ta'iziyah district, north of Taiz governorate, the Yemeni military said in its news website SeptemberNet.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the conflict in Yemen has so far claimed the lives of 233,000 people.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz