Yemen: Houthis report 'accurate' strikes on S.Arabia

By Muhammed Semiz

SANAA, Yemen (AA) – Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen announced Friday that they had launched drone attacks on two airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

Spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that three drones had taken flight towards sensitive military areas in the Abha International Airport and the King Khalid International Airport in the Khamis Mushait province.

"The strike was accurate," he said, adding that the attack came in response to Saudi Arabia's continued siege on Yemen.

There was no comment from the Saudi-led coalition and Yemeni government on the claim.

The rebel movement regularly announces rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territories, saying they are a reaction to the Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crisis with nearly 80% or about 30 million of its people needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starving to death.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz