Yemeni army downs Houthi rebel drone

By Shukri Hussein

ADEN, Yemen (AA) – The Yemeni army announced Wednesday that it had downed an unmanned aerial vehicle in Al Hudaydah province.

The drone had been sent by Houthi rebels to forces in Ad Durayhimi district, the army’s al-Amalika Brigade said in a statement.

"Houthis organize military operations and disrupt peace efforts," it added.

The Houthis have not commented on the matter.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

*Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara