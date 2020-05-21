Yemeni army seizes strategic points from Houthis

By Hamdi Yildiz

YEMEN (AA) – The Yemeni army said Friday that they have seized strategic military points and killed four members of the Houthi militia.

Some points including Jabal Mansour were seized in the attacks in northern al-Jawf governorate, Rabi al-Qureshi, the spokesman for the Sixth Military Zone, told Anadolu Agency.

Another 14 militia members were held as captives, Qureshi added.

Houthi militias were previously deployed at the strategic points and used them as bases for attacks on settlements and villages in the west of Marib governorate.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis are believed to have been killed and injured in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur