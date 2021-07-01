Yemeni army shoots down 2 Houthi drones

By Gulsen Topcu

MARIB, Yemen (AA) – The Yemeni army managed to shoot down two Houthi rebel drones Thursday in the country's central Marib province.

“The air defense of Yemen army troops managed to shoot down 2 Iranian-backed Houthi militia drones in western Marib,” the Media Center of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Twitter.

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the matter.

The Houthis have intensified their attacks on Marib, one of the Yemeni government's most important strongholds, since February.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sana'a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.