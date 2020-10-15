Yemeni government forces kill 2 top Houthi commanders

By Halime Afra Aksoy

HUDAYDAH, Yemen (AA) – Two senior commanders of Yemen’s Houthi rebel group were killed in clashes with government forces in Al-Hudaydah province, the Yemeni army said Wednesday.

The Iranian-backed Houthis attacked army positions in Al Hudaydah, West Coast Joint Forces Spokesperson Col. Vaddah ed-Debish told Anadolu Agency.

Yemeni forces responded and neutralized the two militia commanders.

The Houthis have not issued a statement on the attack so far.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthi group overran much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

