Yemeni leader urged to thwart STC’s bid for self-rule

By Abdullah Ahmed

ADEN, Yemen (AA) – Yemen’s parliament urged President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi on Sunday to take "urgent measures" to stop the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) from establishing self-rule in regions under its control.

In a statement, the parliament said that with this decision, the STC had "crossed the line" as well as encouraged Houthi rebels to oppose all peace attempts.

It also accused the STC of ignoring citizens' security, spreading fear and preventing government agencies from serving citizens.

The statement also called on Saudi Arabia to pressure the parties to fully implement the Riyadh Agreement on power-sharing between the government of Yemen and STC.

The STC declared self-governance and a state of emergency early Sunday in Aden and southern provinces.

Following the move, five provinces in southern Yemen — Hadhramaut, Shabwa, al-Mahra, Abyan and the administration of Socotra — announced that they do not recognize the self-governance of the STC.

– Riyadh Agreement

On Aug. 19, Hizam Emni forces, part of the UAE-backed STC, seized control in the temporary capital of Aden and then in Abyan and Shabwa provinces.

An agreement was signed between the Yemeni government and STC on Nov. 5, 2019 in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh under which a new, Aden-based government would be formed, all military units would be tied to the defense and interior ministries and the two parties would exchange prisoners.

Despite the agreement, the security terms were breached.

Another agreement was signed on April 20 between the Yemeni government and STC to implement the Riyadh Agreement.