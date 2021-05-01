Yilmaz, Celik's goals send Lille back to top of Ligue 1

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Lille are back atop the French Ligue 1 after beating Nice on Saturday with goals from Turkish footballers Burak Yilmaz and Zeki Celik in the 2-0 shutout.

Yilmaz made a classy shot from outside the penalty box in the 13th minute at Stade Pierre-Mauroy to break the deadlock.

Swiss right-back Jordan Lotomba received a red card for a foul and Nice were down to 10 men in the 48th minute.

Celik doubled the gap on minute 56 with a long-range shot to seal the victory.

Lille now lead the standings with 76 points, one point ahead of second-place Paris Saint-Germain.