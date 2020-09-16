Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new prime minister

By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO (AA) – Japan's parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as the country's new prime minister on Wednesday.

Suga, a close confidante of outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday was elected to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

He won the votes of 314 members of the parliament out of the 465 total.

Suga's term in office will continue until general elections in September 2021.

Abe's sudden announcement of his resignation late last month triggered a leadership contest in the party as the outgoing prime minister undergoes serious health complications.

The ruling party enjoys a majority in the lower house — the House of Representatives — of the Japanese parliament, locally known as the Diet.

The party also holds a majority in the Diet's upper house — the House of Councilors — along with its coalition partner, Komeito.