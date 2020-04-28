YPG/PKK kills children even during holy month: Turkey

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's foreign minister slammed Tuesday a YPG/PKK terror attack in northwestern Syria that killed 40 civilians, including 11 children.

"Heinous terrorist organisation PKK/YPG, slaughtered innocent civilians, including children even on this holy day of Ramadan," Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

At least 47 others were wounded in the attack in Afrin city center carried out using a bomb-rigged fuel tanker.

"Wish Allah’s mercy upon the deceased. Those who support the terrorists and trying to take it off the terror list are also responsible for this cowardly attack," Cavusoglu added.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also condemned the terror attack.

"The treacherous [PKK/YPG] terrorist organization will not get away with the attack carried out in Afrin on Mubarak Ramadan," Soylu said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its northern border with Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement of locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.