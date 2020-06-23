YPG/PKK terrorists kill 5 civilians in northern Syria

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – YPG/PKK terrorists have killed five innocent civilians in a bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The PKK/YPG terrorist organization continues to attack innocent Syrian civilians," the ministry said on Twitter, adding that the attack also injured 12 civilians.

The deadly attack took place in the town of Tel Halaf, part of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring zone, just south of Turkey’s border with Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.