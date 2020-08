Yunanistan ve ABD: Dedeağaç LNG terminali projesi iki ülke için de önemli

Great catching up w/ @K_Hatzidakis to review our expanding cooperation: US priorities like the Alexandroupoli FSRU, IGB pipeline, TAP, Kavala storage, rapidly growing US LNG and increasing US investment in the renewables sector to support Greece’s green agenda. @energyatstate pic.twitter.com/5FJBYL3ZMW

— Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) August 20, 2020