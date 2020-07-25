Zambia: 15 lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Fifteen Zambian lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19, that nation’s health minister said Friday.

Chitalu Chilufya said lawmakers were tested after two MPs died from the virus which led to a suspension of the assembly.

A total of 3,789 cases have been confirmed and 134 deaths recorded, according to health officials.

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed more than 638,200 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 15.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 9 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.