Zambia pays tributes to departed envoy Joseph Chilengi

LUSAKA, Zambia (AA) – Zambia’s Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa paid glowing tribute to the Zambian Ambassador to Turkey Joseph Chilengi, who died in Ankara last week.

Zambia‘s President Edgar Lungu had declared May 17 a day of national mourning in honor of the late Ambassador Chilengi who was put to rest at Leopards Hill Memorial park in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka.

Speaking during a church service held at Miracle Life Family Church in Lusaka, Zambia, Kangwa said the late envoy Chilengi served the mission in Turkey diligently and professionally, stating that he was a visionary leader who rendered great service to the country during his career.

Chilengi served the mission diligently and professionally, he was a distinguished diplomat and visionary leader who rendered great service during his tour of duty,” he said.

He pointed out thatChilengi’s contribution in cementing the bilateral ties between Zambia and Turkey will forever be cherished and appreciated.

He recalled that six months after his appointment to the mission in Turkey, Chilengi facilitated the state visit for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Zambia.

Kangwa further said the late Ambassador contributed to the operationalization of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) civil society program on peace and security.

He cited the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) as one of the institutions that recognized his efforts and awarded him a SADC peace medal in 2007.

The official thanked the Turkish government for the unwavering support it rendered to Ambassador Chilengi during his illness and the repatriation of his remains to Zambia.

Turkish Ambassador to Zambia Istem Circiroglu said Zambia has lost a great son and respectable diplomat.

She said the late Ambassador Chilengi was a symbol of true leadership between Turkey and Zambia and recalled his contribution in furthering bilateral relations between the two countries.

Chilengi was also presiding officer of the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) in Ethiopia from 2009-2011. He also worked as chairperson for political affairs at the African Union Economic, Social, and Cultural Council.

He facilitated the African Union Member State negotiation to draft the Convention on the protection and assistance to internally displaced persons in Africa.