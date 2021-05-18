Zambia’s President Lungu files nomination papers

By James Kunda

LUSAKA, Zambia (AA) – Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu filed his nomination papers on Monday in the run-up to the presidential elections scheduled on Aug. 12. He, however, surprised the nation by choosing a woman Nkandu Luo, a micro-biologist as his running mate.

Both of them have been fielded by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Luo, a professor was a minister in the outgoing government. The move to choose her received wide backing especially from the country’s women population, who said it was a step forward in attaining equal gender representation in governance.

Mary Mulenga, the chairperson of the non-governmental gender organizations coordinating council, told reporters in the capital Lusaka that her institution was concerned at the low number of elected women representatives in Zambia’s governance structures.

“We continue to appeal to political parties to consider as many women for adoption because women have similar capacities as men to hold public office,” Mulenga said.

Luo, who filed her nomination papers simultaneously with Lungu in the capital Lusaka, commended her party’s incumbent for the selection.

She told reporters that Lungu had demonstrated exemplary leadership by including more women in his government.

Her predecessor Inonge Wina, 80, who was Lungu’s running mate in the last election held in 2016, announced Sunday that she was quitting politics due to advanced age.

The appointment of Luo leaves Lungu, 64, living up to his commitment made in 2016 that he would always select a female running mate in the interest of championing the cause for gender parity.

And Lungu’s main contender Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND) is scheduled to file his nomination on Wednesday afternoon.

Hichilema will also be accompanied by a running mate who is yet to be revealed to the public.

Political pundits are however tipping that former Finance Minister Felix Mutati, who was fired by the president in 2018 could be running mate for Hichilema.

Mutati formed the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) last year and his party is now in an alliance with Hichilema’s UPND ahead of the polls.