Zenit sign US basketball player K.C. Rivers

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Russian basketball club Zenit St. Petersburg acquired US guard K.C. Rivers on Friday.

To welcome their new signing, Zenit said on Twitter: "@kcriv3rs [K.C. Rivers] is Our new player. 1-year agreement."

Rivers, 33, is an experienced athlete, playing for many European clubs such as Russia's Khimki Moscow Region, Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, Germany's Bayern Munich, Greek club Panathinaikos Athens, Serbia's Crvena Zvezda Belgrade, and Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas.

He was a Zalgiris Kaunas player last season, averaging 9.3 points in 18 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games in the 2019-20 season.

Rivers won the EuroLeague title with Real Madrid in 2015.