Zimbabwe: 6 councilors arrested over corruption

ANKARA (AA) – At least six councilors in Zimbabwe’s capital have been arrested for allegedly being involved in land scams, local media reported on Monday.

The arrests came after President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently called for stepping up fight against corruption, arguing that arresting the “small and big fish” should become the new normal, according to The Herald local website.

The arrests were confirmed by Tabani Mpofu, the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit, according to The Herald.

A number of officials in Harare have been arrested and produced before court over corruption charges over last weeks. The officials included Mayor Herbert Gomba and Housing Director Addmore Nhekairo who are facing accusations of criminal abuse of office.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean opposition has accused the president of being involved in corruption involving $60 million of personal protective equipment that implicated President Emmerson Mnangagwa's family.

Meanwhile, opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was denied bail last month.