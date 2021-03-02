Zimbabwe eases virus curbs, to open schools in phases

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – The Zimbabwean government Tuesday announced reopening of schools in phases this month as the country moves ahead with easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Making a televised announcement of the phased reopening of schools, Zimbabwe’s Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “The school calendar for 2021 starts with the examination classes opening on March 15 and the rest on March 22, 2021.”

On March 1, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa relaxed the country’s lockdown measures.

A landlocked country in southern Africa, Zimbabwe imposed a month-long national lockdown on Jan. 5 this year after a spike in coronavirus cases.

With the eased lockdown restrictions, citizens are now allowed to travel freely in the country. However, wearing of masks, temperature checks, and washing of hands in all public areas remain mandatory.

More than 35,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,400 deaths have been recorded in Zimbabwe since the disease broke out in December 2019.