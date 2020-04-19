Zimbabwe extends COVID-19 lockdown for another 14 days

By John Cassim

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Zimbabwe extended a nationwide lockdown on Sunday for another 14 days as the country struggles to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the decision in a televised address to the nation.

Mnangagwa also updated the country on the progress made during the 21-day lockdown, which had been set to expire.

“The nationwide lockdown, which would have expired at midnight, has been extended by another two weeks to May 3, 2020,” he said.

Zimbabwe has recorded 25 confirmed cases of the coronavirus from both local and imported transmissions. The situation has been made worse because some citizens are now returning from heavily-hit countries.

They will require testing, quarantine and contact tracing if the country is to effectively flatten the COVID-19 curve.

“This presents a growing threat for our country as we must accommodate our citizens,” Mnangagwa said.

“The country is yet to meet the conditions for lifting the lockdown that were recently announced by the World Health Organization (WHO).”

Mnangagwa said he is following the guidelines set by the WHO, which has warned countries against lifting restrictions at a time when they are facing a sharp rise in infections.

Zimbabwe has meanwhile eased lockdown restrictions for the manufacturing and mining sectors to avoid a total economic collapse.

“Workers at mining companies will be screened and tested as well as continue staying within the parameters of their mines until the lockdown is over,” Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe has tested more than 2,000 people for the virus and is targeting to reach 40,000 by the end of the month. A total of 25 people have tested positive so far and three have died while two have recovered.