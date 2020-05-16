Zimbabwe extends virus lockdown for 'indefinite period'

ANKARA (AA) – Zimbabwe’s president on Saturday extended the country’s coronavirus lockdown for an “indefinite period”, local media reported.

According to local daily The Herald, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was satisfied with the effects of the lockdown in Zimbabwe, which has 42 cases to date, including four deaths and 13 recoveries.

“Zimbabwe will, therefore, continue on the Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period. We shall have regular two-week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it,” the president said in a televised address.

“This should give us more time to strengthen our prevention and case management approaches.”

He said schools will remain closed for now but plans were being mulled for a phase-wise reopening.

The president also announced that operating time for businesses across the country will now be between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time.