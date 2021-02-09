Zimbabwe fills cabinet slots created by COVID-19

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa late Monday night filled the cabinet slots that fell vacant because of ministers' death due to coronavirus last month.

The Zimbabwean leader appointed Fredrick Shava, the country's ambassador to the United Nations, as minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, replacing Sibusiso Moyo, who died of coronavirus last month.

Felix Tapiwa Mhona, a parliamentarian from Chikomba Central district in the country's East Province Mashonaland, has been appointed transport minister, replacing late Joel Biggie Matiza with the novel coronavirus last month.

Nokhuthula Matsikenyeri, a legislator from Zimbabwe's Chimanimani west district in Manicaland Province, has been appointed minister of state for the province, replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba. She also succumbed to coronavirus last month.

Meanwhile, Kindness Paradza, a legislator from Makonde district in western Mashonaland Province, was appointed deputy information minister, replacing Energy Mutodi, who was fired last year for unspecified reasons.

Michael Madiro, a parliamentarian from Mutare North in Zimbabwe's Manicaland Province, deputy minister for Home Ministry, has been appointed deputy transport minister. Also, Ruth Mavhunga, a legislator from Beitbridge West in Matabeleland South Province, has been appointed deputy home minister.

The announcements were made by Misheck Sibanda, chief secretary to the president and cabinet.

A landlocked country in Southern Africa, Zimbabwe is grappling with rising cases of infections. According to the Health Ministry, the government has so far recorded 34,658 cases, including 1,339 deaths.