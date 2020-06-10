Zimbabwe government dismiss coup allegations

By John Cassim

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – The Zimbabwean government on Wednesday dismissed as false, allegations of an imminent coup to dethrone President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Reports on social media in recent weeks said allies of former President Robert Mugabe, disgruntled liberation war fighters, military personnel and some opposition members were planning a coup.

But during a joint media briefing by the Defense, State Security, Home Affairs ministers and Security Chiefs, those claims were dismissed.

“These were meant to taint the image of the president, undermine the legitimacy of government and render the country ungovernable.

“The government would like through its security agencies would like to debunk and dismiss these rumors with the contempt they deserve,” said Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe.

Mnangagwa, succeeded Mugabe following a coup in November 2017.

Mugabe died of suspected cancer which family members attributed to depression after the coup.

Zimbabwe is under an indefinite COVID-19 lockdown that was relaxed to Phase 2 to allow companies to start operations. But for the past two weeks, armed military forces took control of police roadblocks and sent home workers intending to go to work.

Soldiers alleged have taken control of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) headquarters and handed it over to a splitter faction.

Three top lawyers involved in the 2018 poll result challenge against Mnangagwa were arrested.

International pressure is mounting against Mnangagwa because of the May 13 alleged abduction and torture of opposition legislator Joana Mamombe, youth leader Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa. It is alleged that the trio were also sexually assaulted.

UN Human Rights experts demanded the prosecution of the alleged abductors and expressed the need to visit the country and assess the situation.

The government also accused foreign diplomatic missions, civil society organizations and opposition aligned online media of promoting political activism.

“The coordinated fake abductions and media campaigns has of late roped in several self-proclaimed prophets,” said Kazembe.

Meanwhile MDC legislators Joan Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Natsai Marowa, have been arrested at their lawyers’ offices.

“Police has been following them under an unclear surveillance. Charges relate to an alleged fake abduction report,” MDC said on Twitter.