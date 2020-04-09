Zinedine Zidane donates medical equipment to Algeria

By Abdul-Razzaq bin Abdullah

ALGIERS, Algeria (AA) – Head coach of Real Madrid and former international footballer, Zinedine Zidane, has donated medical equipment to his hometown in Bejaia province, northeast Algeria.

According to an official statement on Thursday, the donation came through the Zinedine Zidane charity foundation.

The equipment included five beds equipped with intensive care devices and artificial ventilation devices to assist the hospitals in their efforts to address the coronavirus spread.

Governor Ahmed Maabed thanked the chairman of the foundation, Ismael Zidane — who is Zidane's father — for the donation.

Zidane, who was born in Marseille, France in 1972, belongs to a family that immigrated from Bejaia province in Algeria decades ago.

Algeria's coronavirus death toll has reached 235, along with 1,666 infections across the country.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.5 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 90,000 deaths, and over 340,600 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara