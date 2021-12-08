ANNOUNCEMENT – 2019/358 Base

ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM TR ANKARA 2nd INTELLECTUAL AND INDUSTRIAL RIGHTS COURT

BASE NO: 2019/358 Base

Pursuant to Interim Decision of the Trademark lawsuit (Cancellation of the Decisions of the

Institution Regarding Trademark) heard in our court between Plaintiff ORIENTCO DIŞ TİCARET VE İNSAAT SANAYİ LIMITED ŞİRKETİ and Defendants TURKISH PATENT AND TRADEMARK AGENCY, UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.;

The address mentioned in the petition of lawsuit and address stated by plaintiff attorney, the petition of lawsuit and the first examination report have been issued to your address by your court, but could not be served to your both addresses.

With the petition of the plaintiff’s attorney; he stated that the application of trademarh with

phrase “uber energy drink” performed by the application number 2018/87259 and dated 02/10/2018 under TÜRKPATENT was objected by the defendant company with justification by showing the trademarks “uber” registered with number 2013/08571, “ubergo” registered with number 2015/36696, “ubercommute” registered with number 2016/15059, “uberpool” registered with number 2016/12192, the objections of the defendant company were rejected by TÜRKPATENT, and the objection filed by the defendant against the rejection decision was decided to be accepted later and with the annulment of the decision of the TÜRKPATENT YIDK numbered 2019/M-9187, the client requested and sued for the resumption of the trademark registration process belonging to the company.

It is notified that you must be present at the hearing at 09:30 on 13/10/2021or have yourself represented by a proxy, Otherwise, the issue of proceeding in your absence pursuant to the article 213/2 of the Code of Civil Procedure, amended by law numbered 3156N to be valid regarding Lawsuit Petition and the hearing date. 17/05/2021

Clerk 95294 Judge 41072